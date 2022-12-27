In the wake of the increasing number of COVID patients in China and other countries, a mock drill of the COVID system was conducted today in Goa Medical College, Bambolim, in the presence of state health secretary Arun Kumar Mishra. #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/vAphqQkOag— DD News (@DDNewslive) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)