The income tax department on Tuesday issued a notice to caution the public against falling prey to fraudulent job offers. The IT Department said that aspirants should only consider advertisements appearing on either its official website or that of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Check Tweet:

Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department. A public notice in this regard has been issued, which is available at this link:https://t.co/7imrJHapGg pic.twitter.com/j5ZbPF5zMw — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 22, 2022

