Lucknow, December 31: The Income Tax department on Friday held raids at the house of SP MLC Pushpraj Jain Pampi's house in Kannauj. According to a tweet by ANI, tax authorities received intelligence inputs on tax evasions by the SP MLC and another perfume company. The searches started early morning and are part of raids conducted in Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai and Surat among other cities. The fresh Income Tax raids comes days after over Rs 250 crores in cash and other valuables worth crores were found at the residences of a Kanpur trader following a raid by GST authorities.

IT Dept conducting searches at perfume businessman Pushpraj Jain 'Pampi' & one more perfume company on intelligence of tax evasion. Searches underway since early morning today at 8 premises including Kanpur, Kannauj, Bombay, Surat, Dindigul (TN). More details awaited: Sources — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2021

