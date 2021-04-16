India Clocks All-Time Single-Day High With 2,17,353 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 1,185 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 2,17,353 new #COVID19 cases, 1,18,302 discharges and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,42,91,917
Total recoveries: 1,25,47,866
Active cases: 15,69,743
Death toll: 1,74,308
Total vaccination: 11,72,23,509 pic.twitter.com/dQYtH8QCN6
— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021
