As the tensions between India and Pakistan continue to brew, New Delhi on Tuesday, May 13, declared a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission a persona non grata and was asked to leave the country within 24 hours. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the decision was made after he was found indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. "The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today," the Ministry of External Affairs said. Kashmir Issue Has To Be Addressed by India and Pakistan; No Change in Policy: MEA (Watch Video).

India Declares Pakistani High Commission Official Working in Delhi Persona Non Grata

The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’… pic.twitter.com/0kS1Hg2lXJ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

