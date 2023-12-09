Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the 96th AGM of FICCI in Delhi, said that India today ranks among the top 5 big economies of the world, with experts projecting a rise to the top 3 by 2027. Citing Standard & Poor's (S&P) latest credit analysis report titled "China Slows, India Grows," Singh emphasised India's pivotal role as a global growth engine. The report underscores India's economic ascent amid China's deceleration. New CMs in Three States: Rajnath Singh, Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Manohar Lal Khattar Among BJP Observers To Pick New Chief Ministers.

India Among Top 5 Global Economies: Rajnath Singh

India today ranks among the top 5 big economies of the world. By 2027, many experts are talking about it reaching the top 3. S&P, i.e. ‘Standard & Poors’, one of the world's leading rating agencies, has discussed India's role as a growth engine in its latest credit analysis… pic.twitter.com/aKjeR0nrmC — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

