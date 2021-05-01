India on Saturday received the first consignment of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The first batch of 1,50,000 doses reached Hyderabad from Moscow. Another three million doses of the Russian vaccine are scheduled to arrive this month.

#WATCH The first consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia arrive in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/PqH3vN6ytg — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)