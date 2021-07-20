India recorded 30,093 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total infections to 3,11,74,322. Out of the total cases, active cases further declined to 4,06,130 and the total number of recoveries at 3,03,53,710. With 374 new deaths, the toll is now at 4,14,482.

Total vaccination: 41,18,46,401

