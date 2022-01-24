India witnessed a drop in COVID-9 infections on Monday. The country reported 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 439 people,died due to coronavirus in a day. Over 2.43 lakh patients also recovered from COVID-19 since Sunday morning. Active coronavirus cseload increased to 22,49,335. India's positivity rate stood at 20.75 percent.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 3,06,064 new COVID cases (27,469 less than yesterday), 439 deaths, and 2,43,495 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 22,49,335 Daily positivity rate: 20.75% pic.twitter.com/nckbG2NfUN — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

