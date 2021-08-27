As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India reported 44,658 new COVID-19 cases, 32,988 recoveries and 496 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 3,44,899 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,26,03,188 and the death toll at 4,36,861.

