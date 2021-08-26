As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India reported 46,164 new COVID-19 cases, 34,159 recoveries and 607 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 3,33,725 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,25,58,530 and the death toll at 43,6,365.

India reports 46,164 new #COVID19 cases, 34,159 recoveries and 607 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,25,58,530 Total recoveries: 3,17,88,440 Active cases: 3,33,725 Death toll: 436365 Total vaccinated: 60,38,46,475 (80,40,407) in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/sWNTEna5mu — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

