India on Sunday hit another record of the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases. A total of 3,49,691 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. With this, the overall COVID-19 tally in India mounted to 1,69,60,172. A total of 2,767 deaths were reported in the country during the same time, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,92,311.

India reports 3,49,691 new #COVID19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,69,60,172 Total recoveries: 1,40,85,110 Death toll: 1,92,311 Active cases: 26,82,751 Total vaccination: 14,09,16,417 pic.twitter.com/HuTqfJSx2b — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

