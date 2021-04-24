India on Saturday reported yet another grim milestone of the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases. A total of 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. With this, the overall COVID-19 tally in India mounted to 1,66,10,481. A total of 2,624 deaths were reported in the country during the same time, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,89,544.

India reports 3,46,786 new #COVID19 cases, 2,624 deaths and 2,19,838 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,66,10,481 Total recoveries: 1,38,67,997 Death toll: 1,89,544 Active cases: 25,52,940 Total vaccination: 13,83,79,832 pic.twitter.com/ExbQhoN65D — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

