India Reports Over 4 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, Record 4,187 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

India reports 4,01,078 new #COVID19 cases, 3,18,609 discharges, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,18,92,676 Total discharges: 1,79,30,960 Death toll: 2,38,270 Active cases: 37,23,446 Total vaccination: 16,73,46,544 pic.twitter.com/QRK5bnwMkO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

