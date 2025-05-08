In a major development under India’s ongoing Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Air Defence units equipped with HQ-9 missile launchers suffered heavy damage on Thursday, May 8. News agency ANI, citing sources, reported that Pakistan's China-made air defence units equipped with HQ-9 missile systems have suffered heavy damage. Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed political leaders during an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in India's targeted strikes on Pakistani terror camps under Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor: From US and UK to Israel, Here’s a List of Countries That Backed India After Strikes on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK.

Pakistani HQ-9 Air Defence System Suffers Heavy Damage in India's Strike

Pakistan’s Air Defence units of HQ-9 air defence missile launchers have suffered heavy damage: Sources pic.twitter.com/fTFvPApA99 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

