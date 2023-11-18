Locals in Tamil Nadu were seen offering special prayers today, November 18, ahead of the India vs Australia final in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. A viral video on X, formerly Twitter, shows locals offering special prayers at the Muthu Mariamman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. The special prayers were held for the victory of team Rohit Sharm's men in blue against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Finals, which will be played tomorrow, November 19, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. 'Let's Bring the Cup Home..' Hardik Pandya Shares Special Message For Team India Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia (See Instagram Post).

Locals Offers Special Prayers for Team India

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Special prayers held at Muthu Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli for the victory of team India against Australia in the ICC World Cup Finals tomorrow.#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/7PhMYa8j76 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)