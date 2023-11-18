India is currently preparing for a big match on Sunday against the mighty Australians in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya, who was an initial part of the team and a senior member will miss out on the opportunity of featuring for Team India in the final due to suffering an ankle injury and getting ruled out of the competition. But ahead of the match he shares a video on Instagram taking the fans through the journey the team has went to reach this stage and also had a special message for the members of the Indian cricket team. India vs Australia Final Prediction: Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Predicts Rohit Sharma and Co to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Hardik Pandya Shares Special Message For Team India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)