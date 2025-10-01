The screening of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 led to violent protests in Thane as Shiv Sena UBT workers, led by local leader Pradeep Purnekar, stormed bars and hotels screening the match and smashed television sets. The incidents were reported from Ghodbunder and Brahmand Naka located Hill Top Hotel Bar and California Hotel Bar. Sena UBT had earlier warned owners against airing the final, citing Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam massacre earlier this year that killed 26 Indians. Party leaders defended the vandalism, recalling Bal Thackeray’s historic opposition to Indo-Pak cricket. “We will continue to stop such screenings,” declared Yashwant Purnekar. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to lift their ninth Asia Cup title, adding to the charged atmosphere surrounding the match. Team India Celebrate Asia Cup 2025 Victory Without Trophy After Refusing to Collect Award from Mohsin Naqvi (See Pics and Video).

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Screening Sparks Violence in Thane

