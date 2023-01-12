Sri Lanka have won the toss in the IND vs SL 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and decided to bat first. Indian team have made one change to their line up. Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal for the home side. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka made two changes. Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando came in place of Pathum Nissanka while Lahiru Kumara replaced Dilshan Madushanka. Team India Celebrate Rahul Dravid’s Birthday After Arrival in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Toss

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first against India at Eden Gardens pic.twitter.com/1DjuVuR8HB — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

India Line Up

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 2nd ODI at Kolkata. A look at our Playing XI for the game. Live - https://t.co/jm3ulz5Yr1 #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/DKNDtd6rYT — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2023

Sri Lanka Line Up

2ND ODI. Sri Lanka XI: A Fernando, K Mendis (wk), D D Silva, N Fernando, C Asalanka, D Shanaka (c), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, D Wellalage, K Rajitha, L Kumara. https://t.co/MY3Wc5253b #INDvSL @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2023

