Pakistani sailors of the fishing vessel Al-Kambar have thanked the Indian Navy after they were rescued from a hijacked vessel in the Indian Ocean Region. They chanted "India Zindabad" slogans after they were rescued from the pirates. The Indian Navy recently undertook a daring rescue operation in the Indian Ocean, successfully liberating 23 Pakistani crew members from the clutches of piracy. Indian Navy Frees Iranian Fishing Vessel Hijacked by Somali Pirates, Rescues 23 Pakistani Crew Members.

'India Zindabad'

#WATCH | The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals thanked the Indian Navy and raise 'India Zindabad' slogans after the Indian Navy’s specialist team protected them from nine armed pirates, and completed sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of FV Al-Kambar. The crew were… https://t.co/AREXZTtqiR pic.twitter.com/0QE4B7GfSe — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)