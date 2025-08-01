The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday night, July 31, airlifted a civilian with a critical head injury from Leh to Chandigarh for better medical attention. "In a swift overnight mission, the Indian Air Force airlifted a civilian with a critical head injury from Leh to Chandigarh. The mission was undertaken at night and in inclement weather conditions, enabling urgent life-saving medical care," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. The patient has been identified as Sonam Tsewang, who is a local of Leh. ‘Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force’: Celebrate IAF’s Valour on Kargil Vijay Diwas With DocuBay’s Acclaimed Documentary – Here How You Can Watch It Online!

