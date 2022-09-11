The Indian Air Force carried out an emergency medical evacuation of a critically injured BSF personnel from Krishnanagar to Kolkata last night. Constable Shabir Ahmad Wani of 141 Bn sustained critical injuries on Saturday while carrying out an operational task.

Check Tweet:

Indian Air Force carried out an emergency medical evacuation of a critically injured BSF personnel, from Krishnanagar to Kolkata last night. Constable Shabir Ahmad Wani of 141 Bn sustained critical injuries while carrying out an operational task. pic.twitter.com/JswK0EK0zN — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)