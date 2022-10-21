Four bodies of military personnel were recovered on Friday after the helicopter crashed in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The search for the remaining one is underway, said Indian Army. A total of five personnel were on board the ill-fated ALH Dhruv helicopter. Military Chopper Crashes Near Singging Village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang District.

Four Bodies Recovered:

#UPDATE | Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: 4 bodies recovered till now. Search on for the remaining one person: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

