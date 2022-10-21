On Friday, a military chopper crashed near singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district. The shocking incident took place Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar. "Site of accident not connected by road, rescue team sent. Further details awaited," Defence PRO, Guwahati said. Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 7 Feared Dead After Chopper Carrying Pilgrims From Guptkashi Crashes Near Jangalchatti in Uttarakhand (Watch Video).

Military Chopper Crashes Near Singging Village

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh | A military chopper crashed near singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district today. Site of accident not connected by road, rescue team sent. Further details awaited: Defence PRO, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/G2y7aEjQmT — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)