On Thursday, the Indian Army took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of a retired havildar. In the post, the army jawans cam be seen honouring retired Havlidar Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair, who served in the Indian Army. Reportedly, Nair celebrated his his 100th birthday two days ago. "He was felicitated on his centenary birthday by Army Service Corps #ASC & was presented a souvenir on behalf of Director General Supplies & Transport," the army said in its post. As a mark of Nair's 100th birthday, the Indian Army Service Corps felicitated him with a souvenir. Indian Army Responds To Kerala Couple's Wedding Invite With A Beautiful Message, Check Viral Post.

Here’s a Look at the Post Shared by the Indian Army

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Army (@indianarmy.adgpi)

