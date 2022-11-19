The Indian Army recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of a wedding invite from a Kerala couple and wished them a "Happy & Blissful Wedded Life." As per reports, the couple identified as Rahul and Karthika from Kerala sent their wedding invite to the Indian Army. The two, who tied the knot on November 10, 2022, sent their wedding invite to the army and also wrote a heartwarming note addressing the Indian Army. In their note, the couple thanked the Army for their love, determination, and patriotism toward the country. "We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones," the note read.

Here’s a Look at the Viral Post:

View this post on Instagram

