The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt, reportedly linked to Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT), on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tikka Post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district during the intervening night of August 12-13. A soldier, presnetly identified as Havaldar Ankit, lost his life during the operation. The attempted BAT attack by Pakistan was reported in the Churunda area of Uri in the Baramulla district. A counter-infiltration operation has been launched in the area, and a search operation is underway. Two terrorists were gunned down in the same area a few days ago. India Shot Down 5 Pakistan Fighter Jets, 1 Military Aircraft During Operation Sindoor, Says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Watch Video).

Indian Army Foils Pakistan's BAT Attack Along LoC in Uri Sector

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector this morning. The Indian Army had killed two terrorists in the same area a few days ago. While foiling the infiltration bid today, one Indian Army soldier lost his life. Search operations are still joining on in the… pic.twitter.com/ekMPgtv5M2 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

