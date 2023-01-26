A video of Indian Army jawans patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 55-second video clip shows jawans of the Indian Army continuing to patrol at Indian Army's last post at an altitude of 7,200 feet amid heavy snowfall. According to news agency ANI, the video is from the eve of the 74th Republic Day and was shot on Wednesday, January 25. Jammu and Kashmir: Three Indian Army Personnel Killed in Kupwara After Their Vehicle Skids Off Snowy Track, Falls Into Gorge.

Watch Video:

