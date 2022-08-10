The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday morning rescued 10 fishermen from a fishing boat stranded at sea off Murud Janjira, Maharashtra coast. "The boat had engine failure & crew were in distress amidst the rough sea and inclement weather," said ICG in a statement.

