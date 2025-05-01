Surat witnessed a moment of pride on Thursday, May 1, as the Indian Navy’s stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Surat docked at Hazira, marking the first visit of a naval ship named after the city. The arrival coincided with Gujarat Foundation Day, adding to the excitement and patriotic fervour among local residents. According to district officials, the warship will remain docked for two days, allowing citizens a rare opportunity to witness the state-of-the-art vessel up close. The city’s elected representatives and senior officials will be present to welcome the ship, and invited guests will be granted a closer view of the naval marvel. INS Surat is the fourth and final ship under Project 15B, a class of stealth destroyers built for the Indian Navy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned INS Surat at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard in January 2025. Surat is also the first city in Gujarat to have an Indian naval ship named after it. ‘Anytime Anywhere Anyhow’: Indian Navy Conducts Anti-Ship Firing Drills, Says Fully Prepared for Combat (See Pics and Video).

INS Surat Docks at Surat’s Hazira Port

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat | Indian Navy's warship INS Surat reaches Surat for the first time Surat MP Mukesh Dalal and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia along with naval officials welcome the warship at Hazira Port pic.twitter.com/VMRrIZpTHt — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

