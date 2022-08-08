Kidambi Srikanth has bagged a bronze medal in men's singles badminton event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. The Indian shuttler defeated Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18. It was also India's 11th medal of the day.

Bronze for Srikanth!

India's Kidambi Srikanth wins bronze medal in badminton competition of Commonwealth Games — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2022

