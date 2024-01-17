Mumbai Airport Fined Rs 90 Lakh After Video of Passengers Eating Food on Tarmac Went Viral

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Mumbai Airport after the video of passengers eating on the tarmac at the Airport went viral on social media. The aviation ministy, on Tuesday, January 16, issued a show-cause notice to the Mumbai Airport for the same. "The reply to the Show Cause Notice was received on 17.01.2024 and was not found satisfactory as the response submitted by MIAL shows that they have failed to adhere to the safety requirements as laid down in the Air Safety Circular 04 of 2007," DGCA said. Apart from the DGCA, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on Mumbai Airport over the video of passengers eating on the tarmac. IndiGo Fined Rs 1.20 Crore After Video of Passengers Eating on Mumbai Airport Tarmac Goes Viral.

Mumbai Airport Fined Rs 60 Lakh by DGCA

Video of passengers eating on the tarmac at Mumbai Airport | A total of Rs 90 Lakhs fine imposed on MIAL - Rs 60 lakhs by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Rs 30 lakhs by DGCA. A total of Rs 1.50 Crores on IndiGo - Rs 1.20 Crores by BCAS and Rs 30 Lakhs by DGCA. https://t.co/vhanRbcC9d — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)