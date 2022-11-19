Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and other political leaders on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Indira Gandhi - India's first and only woman Prime Minister - was born on this day in 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. She was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary Wishes:

Tributes to our former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

जनसेवा के प्रति उनके समर्पण ने ही हमें राजस्थान में इंदिरा रसोई योजना, इंदिरा गांधी शहरी रोजगार गारंटी योजना, इंदिरा गांधी मातृत्व पोषण योजना जैसी जन-कल्याण की योजनाएं चलाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 19, 2022

Remembering Smt. Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary. India’s Indira was synonymous with courage - the PM who broke the monopoly of the rich, cared for the poor, shattered glass ceilings and defied powerful nations to ensure India’s interests prevailed. #ShaktiWalk pic.twitter.com/BUBmcW7zQM — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2022

Iron Lady who changed the face of India amongst global super powers. #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/aE8fB7iiPg — VijayVasanth (@iamvijayvasanth) October 31, 2022

