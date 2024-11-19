On the 107th birth anniversary of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi. A video shared by the news agency ANI captured the leaders offering flowers at the memorial dedicated to Gandhi, honouring her legacy on Tuesday, November 19. Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to First Female Prime Minister of India on Her 107th Jayanti.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Pay Floral Tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/IGxwnKsYOo — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)