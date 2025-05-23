A 40-year-old man, Dinesh Mishra, attempted suicide in Indore’s Aerodrome area after alleging mental harassment and betrayal by his wife and her alleged lover, gym trainer Mohammad Maqsood Khan. Dinesh, son of a retired police officer, recorded a video and wrote a four-page suicide note accusing Khan of manipulating his wife under the guise of a hidden religious identity. He claimed the affair developed over 2.5 months, supported by financial records and video evidence. Dinesh also alleged repeated police inaction despite multiple complaints. He consumed poison on Wednesday but survived and is now hospitalized. Police have seized the video and suicide note, and senior officers are investigating. The incident has triggered outrage as the video spreads across social media platforms. 'I Killed My Wife as She Had an Affair': Suspecting Infidelity, Bengaluru Man Pours Instant Adhesive Glue Into Wife's Mouth After Trying To Smother Her, Victim Survives.

Indore Man Attempts Suicide After Accusing Wife and Gym Trainer of Affair

Aerodrome, Indore, MP: Gym trainer Maqsood Khan trapped Dinesh Mishra's wife and mother of two children Deepika Mishra in the trap of love jihad. Late former police officer's son Dinesh Mishra consumed poison! Gave proof by making a video and then left a four page suicide note pic.twitter.com/cTYcNP9AJL — Kalu Singh Chouhan (@kscChouhan) May 23, 2025

