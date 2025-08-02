A dramatic incident unfolded at Indore’s Shukla Brothers Petrol Pump when staff refused to fuel a bike carrying three helmetless riders. Enraged, two of the men jumped off, hurled abuses, and got into a scuffle with staff. One brandished a knife, declaring they’d take petrol without helmets and not pay. As more employees gathered, a rider lit a matchstick and flung it dangerously close to a petrol tank before the trio fled. The petrol pump is jointly owned by Subodh, Manoj, and Ashutosh Shukla. Fortunately, no damage was caused. A case was filed by employee Virendra Dholpuriya, and police launched a swift investigation. Indore Police PRO Rajesh Dandotia confirmed that the accused—identified as Sanjay and Shafeeq—have been taken into custody. Legal action is underway. ‘Failed Everywhere in Life’: Engineer Leaves Meeting Midway After Suffering Emotional Breakdown, Jumps to Death From Office Building in Pune’s Hinjawadi; Suicide Note Recovered.

Indore Bikers Throw Lit Match at Petrol Pump After Fuel Denial

#WATCH | Indore | CCTV footage of bikers who threw a matchstick on a petrol pump after not getting petrol for being without helmet (Source: Indore Police) https://t.co/Cu8S3Q7Qdg pic.twitter.com/PIqiGISroZ — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

