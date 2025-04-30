Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India took a firm step by announcing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. It is now reported that India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty has yielded results, leading to the drying up of the Chenab River near Sialkot in Pakistan. A few users, including BJP leader PC Mohan, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). They shared satellite images of the Chenab River near Sialkot, which show a significant drop in water flow in Pakistan's Chenab River near Sialkot following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. "Pani chahiye, pain?" PC Mohan asked while in his post. It must be noted that the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. What Is Indus Waters Treaty Between India and Pakistan? Why Is Ex-Diplomat Kanwal Sibal Calling for Its Indefinite Suspension After Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Satellite Images Reveal Indus Treaty in Abeyance

#BREAKING Satellite images reveal Indus Treaty in abeyance - Chenab River near Sialkot runs nearly dry, flow has drastically diminished#IndiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/FRrF2SnOXg — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 30, 2025

Indus Water Treaty Suspension Drying Up the Chenab River in Pakistan?

India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty is drying up the Chenab River near Sialkot in Pakistan. Pani chahiye, pani?#IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/s3mO2o7r3I — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) April 30, 2025

