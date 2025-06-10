A fine-dining outing took a disturbing turn for an IAS couple after they found a live caterpillar in their vegetable salad at The House of Celeste, an upscale restaurant in Gurugram’s Sector 15 Phase 2, last Saturday. The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, recorded the video of the insect crawling in their dish and promptly lodged a complaint with the food safety department. Following the complaint, officials inspected the restaurant on Monday and sent food samples to a government-approved laboratory in Karnal for testing. An investigation is underway. Lizard in Ice Cream: Boy Hospitalised After Lizard Found in INR 20 Kulfi Purchased From Street Vendor in Punjab's Ludhiana (See Pic and Video).

A fine-dining experience turned unsavoury for an IAS couple who discovered a caterpillar in their vegetable salad at an upscale restaurant last Saturday. The incident occurred at The House of Celeste in Sector 15's Phase 2 area.#gurugram pic.twitter.com/YjXn0RIL6a — Anjali singh (@scribe_anjali) June 10, 2025

