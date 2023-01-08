A video of Instagram influencer Aparna Devyal dancing and swinging inside Delhi metro coach is drawing flak by netizens. The video shared by Aparna Devyal, an Instagram influencer shows her dancing and swinging inside Delhi metro coach. Besides, Devyal can also be seen playing with soft toys as she travels on the Delhi metro train. The video also shows her acting weird as she swings using the hand holding and then goes on to stand and sit on seats meant for old and physically challenged people. Interestingly, Aparna Devyal also goes on to smile and wave at the camera after she spots the CCTV inside the metro coach. However, the video did not go well with netizens who slammed her for her weird behaviour in public place. One user wrote, "Seat is for physically challenged not mentally," while a second user commented, "Metro administration should take strict action against her." Terrorist Caught at Delhi Metro Station, Commuters Avoid Travelling? Here’s A Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOKO 🎬 (@aparna_devyal)

