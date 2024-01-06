On Friday, January 5, Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna said that men must shed their condescending attitudes in marriage while stating that institutions of family and marriage must be sustained. Justice BV Nagarathna observed while speaking at the 28th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial lecture on the topic "Role of Judiciary in Empowerment of Indian Women". "Both women and men must realise that they are both important pillars of marriage. Family must play a key role, else domestic violence and infidelity are emerging trends. Men must shed their condescending attitude. Institute of family and marriage must be sustained and based on happiness and well-being of family and women," she said. HC on Abortion: Kerala High Court Declines Plea To Terminate 34 Weeks Pregnancy of 12-Year-Old Girl Having Alleged Incestual Relationship With Minor Brother.

Justice BV Nagarathna on Marriage

Institution of family must be preserved but women should not be subordinated in marriage: Justice BV Nagarathna report by @AB_Hazardous https://t.co/ieiEWBD9wv — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)