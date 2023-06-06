After Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das’s accusations of thousands of passengers cancelling their train reservations following the Odisha train accident, IRCTC has finally reacted terming the claim ‘factually inaccurate’. “Cancellations have not increased. On the contrary, cancellations have reduced from 7.7 Lakh on 01.06.23 to 7.5 Lakh on 03.06.23”, it added. Das had claimed that thousands of people have canceled their tickets after the accident as they feel that traveling in the train is not safe. Odisha Train Crash Deadliest Train Accident in the World Since 2004, Over 200 Dead So Far in Balasore.

IRCTC Reacts to Congressman Bhakta Charan Das’s Accusation

This is factually incorrect. Cancellations have not increased. On the contrary, cancellations have reduced from 7.7 Lakh on 01.06.23 to 7.5 Lakh on 03.06.23. https://t.co/tn85n03WPn — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 6, 2023

