Ajit Pawar expresses his displeasure as the audience begins to whistle during the bhumi puja ceremony of the new Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)

A video going viral on social media shows Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressing his displeasure as the audience begins to whistle during an event in Pimpri Chinchwad. According to news agency IANS, Ajit Pawar was seen getting angry when the audience began whistling during the bhumi puja ceremony of the new Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). "Is this an event where whistling is appropriate? The Chief Minister is present. Stop this behavior at once, or since this is a police function, I will instruct them to remove you. Maintain discipline," Pawar is heard saying in Marathi. Maharashtra: NCP Announces New National Executive Under Ajit Pawar’s Leadership.

Stop This Behavior at Once, Says Ajit Pawar

Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his displeasure when the audience began whistling during the bhumi puja ceremony of the new Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) He said, "Is this an event where whistling is appropriate? The… pic.twitter.com/CrlvvBP9EK — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)