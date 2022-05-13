The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully completed the static test of a human-rated solid rocket booster (HS200) for the Gaganyaan Programme. The test was conducted on Friday morning at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The HS200 rocket booster is the human-rated version of the well-proven S200 rocket booster of GSLV Mk III satellite launch vehicle.

