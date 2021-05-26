ITBP Personnel Nuetralise 2 Pressure Cooker IEDs Near Chikhpal village in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Kadenar in Narayanpur, found two pressure cooker IEDs near Chikhpal village today. ITBP later neutralized the IEDs. pic.twitter.com/ZKnnYTjH8s — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)