A massive fire broke out at Jabalpur’s Pathak Bazaar, triggering panic in the busy commercial area. Several shops were engulfed in flames, prompting authorities to rush fire tenders to the scene. Efforts to control the blaze are ongoing, and the cause remains unknown. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Jabalpur Fire: Blaze Erupts at Tibrewala Complex Near Karamchand Chowk, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Jabalpur Fire

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Fire breaks out at Pathak Bazaar. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/R3Jen03Yot — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)