Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Three people died and one other sustained injuries in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Wednesday late at night, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near Dharam Kundi village under the jurisdiction of Seoni Malwa police station limits in the district. An overspeeding truck collided with a car and a bike moving ahead of the car also suffered the impact and later the truck dragged the bikers off the road, the police added.

Two people riding on a bike, identified as Ramkrishna (28) and Sushil Lauwanshi (40), both residents of Baghwada Village in Seoni Malwa Tehsil, died on the spot. While the car's occupants were taken to the hospital in which a man identified as Radheshyam Lauwanshi (60) succumbed to injuries and his wife, Raman Bai is undergoing treatment.

Seoni Malwa Police station in charge Anup Singh Uike said, "A road accident occurred near Dharam Kundi village last night where a truck collided with a car in which a bike ahead of the car also felt its impact. After that the truck also dragged the bikers to some distance on the road. Upon receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot. The police team extricated two people, who were on the bike, trapped inside the truck and both died on the spot."

In the meantime, with the help of local residents, the two car passengers were rescued and sent to the district hospital. The man, Radheshyam, succumbed to injuries while his wife was undergoing treatment, he added.

The truck was loaded with cement and after the accident, the truck driver and its conductor left the truck at the incident site and fled from the scene. The police registered a case and began a search to nab them, the police station in charge said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

