In a startling accusation, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stated that the company had received "many requests" from India asking it to ban accounts that covered farmer demonstrations and those that were critical of the government. The Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India, two branches of the Congress, went to Twitter to broadcast a tape of Dorsey's allegations, which he made during an interview with the YouTube channel Breaking Points on Monday. The government has not yet responded to Dorsey's allegation. Twitter Rival Bluesky Backed by Jack Dorsey Achieves Over 100,000 Users.

Jack Dorsey Says Indian Government Pressurised Twitter During Farmers' Protest

Congress Shares Video of Dorsey's Allegations

Mother of Democracy - Unfiltered "During farmer protest, Modi govt pressurized us and said we will shut down your offices, raid your employees' homes, which they did if you don’t follow suit." - Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO pic.twitter.com/tOyCfyDWcz — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) June 12, 2023

