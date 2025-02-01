A video going viral on social media shows former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy gracing the Jaipur Literature Festival in Rajasthan. In the viral clip, Rishi Sunak and Narayana Murthy are seen engaging in a candid conversation as they attend the 18th Jaipur Literature Festival. This year, the 18th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is being held from January 30 to February 3. The literature festival will feature over 600 luminaries, including Nobel laureates, Booker Prize, Pulitzer and Sahitya Akademi winners, policymakers and acclaimed writers. Viral! Sudha Murty Wins Hearts After She Touches Javed Akhtar’s Feet at Jaipur Literature Festival (Watch Video).

Rishi Sunak and Narayana Murthy Grace Jaipur Literature Festival

