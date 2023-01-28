Four members of a family died from asphyxiation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Balihote Friday night. The area falls in Ramban district of the Union Territory. The deceased has been as Chain Singh, 60, his wife Shankari Devi, 55, their daughter Sandesha Devi, 30 and Monika Devi, 35. Asphyxiation is caused when the body does not get an ample amount of oxygen. Haryana: Government Teacher, His Wife and Daughter Found Dead in Bhiwani; Police Suspect Suffocation Due to Fire.

Death Due to Asphyxiation:

Jammu and Kashmir | 4 members of a family found dead due to asphyxiation in Balihote, Tehsil Ramban: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

