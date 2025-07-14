Today, July 14, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah allegedly scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard in Srinagar to pay tributes to the 22 people killed by the Dogra army on July 13, 1931. It is reported that the dramatic scene unfolded a day after Abdullah and several leaders of the National Conference and opposition parties were put under house arrest to prevent them from going to the graveyard to mark Martyrs' Day. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Omar Abdullah said, "This is the physical grappling I was subjected to but I am made of sterner stuff & was not to be stopped." The Jammu and Kashmir CM further said that he was doing nothing unlawful or illegal. "In fact these “protectors of the law” need to explain under what law they were trying to stop us from offering Fatiha," his post read. Omar Abdullah also lashed out at Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard. It must be noted that July 13 is commemorated as "Martyrs Day" in Jammu and Kashmir as a tribute to 22 people killed by the Dogra army outside Srinagar's central jail in 1931. However, the L-G administration had dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020.

This Is the Physical Grappling I Was Subjected to, Says Omar Abdullah

This is the physical grappling I was subjected to but I am made of sterner stuff & was not to be stopped. I was doing nothing unlawful or illegal. In fact these “protectors of the law” need to explain under what law they were trying to stop us from offering Fatiha pic.twitter.com/8Fj1BKNixQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 14, 2025

